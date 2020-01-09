Gigi Hadid Wishes Pop Sensation Justin Bieber 'fastest Possible Recovery'

The news of the Canadian pop singer, Justin Bieber suffering through Lyme disease was indeed shocking to fans all over the world. A number of fans and celebrities took to their social media to pass on their best wishes to Justin. Similarly, Gigi Hadid took to her social media to wish Justin the 'fastest possible recovery' from Lyme disease after his wife Hailey Baldwin thanked her family on social media for support. Justin Beiber also took to his social media to share the news of his disease with the fans that have supported him through tough times. Hailey also thanked Gigi on her social media in order to thank her for informing Hailey about Lyme disease. Read more to know about the Twitter conversation between Gigi Hadid and Hailey Beiber.

Gigi Hadid and Hailey on Justin Bieber

Gigi told Hailey that her daughter Bella, 23, and son Anwar, 20, also were diagnosed in early 2012 with chronic Lyme disease. Gigi then helped Hailey and informed her about the disease which let to the social media post. Gigi saw Beiber’s post and replied with, “Our pleasure [heart emojis] wishing the fastest possible recovery”. Hailey then posted another Tweet which explains why Justin looks different and asks the fans not to troll him by saying it’s difficult for the person going through it. Read more to see the Tweets shared by the two popular faces of the entertainment industry.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

