Veteran actor Julia Roberts recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet post for her husband Danny Moder on the latter's birthday. The Oscar winner actor shared a rare picture of her 53-year-old cinematographer with a surfboard and gushed how much he meant to her. For the unknown, it has been 20 years since the couple is married.

The couple who maintain a low profile on social media had tied the knot in July 2002 and shares three kids: 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 14-year-old Henry. In November, Danny shared a rare photo of their eldest kids that sent fans into a tizzy.

Julia Roberts pens mushy post for husband on birthday

While wishing her husband on the special occasion, Julia wrote, “Happy Everything," she wrote, followed by emojis of a birthday cake, present, and lighting bolt. "you make my world go round #131." The Homecoming star previously opened up to the Wall Street Journal about putting her Hollywood career on the back burner to focus on her family. Roberts met Danny while they were working together on The Mexican.

Meanwhile, Danny had earlier shared a beautiful throwback snap last year from before the couple was married to mark 20 years of life and love. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to reunite with actor George Clooney in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise. In the film, the 60-year-old Clooney will be seen playing a divorced couple with Roberts who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, the movie also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd. Clooney said the film, which is still in production, is "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film." The forthcoming film will reunite the two stars who first worked together in the 2001 heist blockbuster Ocean's Twelve. The two Oscar-winners also starred in 2016's Money Monster, a crime thriller directed by Jodie Foster. The upcoming rom-com, which is still in its last stages of filming in Australia, is set for a theatrical release in October this year.

