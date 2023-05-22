Julianne Moore Calls Her Film May December Dangerous: People Don't Know...

Julianne Moore recently spoke about her film May December. The Hollywood veteran’s film May December was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival. While speaking with the press following the film’s screening, the star spoke about why the film might feel dangerous to some people.

She was asked about age gaps in relationships. She said that it’s inappropriate in terms of people being at different points of development. She added that someone who is not an adult being in a relationship with someone who is would be inappropriate. She also added that what makes the film feel dangerous is that people tend to have a sense of boundary in most cases, and in May December, nobody has a sense of where anyone else’s boundaries are.

“When is age inappropriate (in relationships)? It’s inappropriate when people are in different places developmentally,” said Julianne Moore, according to Variety. “When someone is not an adult, then you are like, ‘This is inappropriate’. This is why human beings have boundaries. The reason this feels dangerous is that people don’t know where anyone’s boundaries are,” she concluded. Julianne Moore also spoke about what’s fascinating about her character in the film.

Julianne Moore on #MayDecember: "The reason why this movie feels so dangerous watching it is because people don't know where anyone's boundaries are. It feels scary." https://t.co/iTCREOeqDh #Cannes pic.twitter.com/7DcJybTQOu — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2023

Julianne Moore on her May December character

Julianne said that her character is someone who often transgresses. She further pointed out that her character has a relationship with a young man who is not an adult. The Don Jon actress further said that she is struggling to deal with a transgression that is too enormous for her. “ And her transgression, I believe, is so enormous that she buries it in her idea of the identity of performative femininity, where she casts this young person as this male figure, and therefore more dominant,” said Moore.

More on May December

May December comes from director Todd Haynes. The film’s screenplay has been written by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik. It stars Thor star Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith, Piper Curda, Drew Scheid, Julianne Moore, and more. The film was released on May 20, 2023.