Urvashi Rautela Poses With May December Actor Julianne Moore At Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress shared a new photo from the film festival. In the post, she struck a pose with Hollywood actor Julianne Moore.

Urvashi Rautela has been updating her social media fans and followers regularly with her Cannes activities. In the latest post, Urvashi donned a black outfit as she posed for the cameras with the May December actress Julianne Moore. She captioned the post, “What an unforgettable night in Cannes with @campariofficial @juliannemoore & all marvellous people 🎬🇫🇷”.

In the photo, Urvashi Rautela can be seen in a black corset top teamed with matching black bottoms. The embellished top carried ruffled details, giving the actress a chic look. She accessorised her look with a yellow bag and statement earrings.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes red carpet 2023

Urvashi Rautela fetched headlines when she walked down the red carpet at the coveted film festival. For her first appearance on the red carpet, Urvashi donned a pink, tulle strapless gown. While the actress channelled her inner Barbie with the look, what caught the eye of the netizens was her intertwined, crocodile matching neckpiece and earring set. The statement piece was designed by a Surat-based jeweller.

For her second red carpet appearance, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet in an orange, ruffled gown. The halter neck gown had silver embellishment on the neck. After a dramatic first appearance, Urvashi chose to go easy on accessories and carried a small, red bag with her.

In her latest appearance, the actress attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny. Urvashi walked the red carpet in a princess gown with off-shouldered sleeves. Her ball gown had fish scales-like patterns in blue and white. To complete her look, Urvashi wore mint blue lipstick, which became the highlight of her outfit.

About Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023 is being held from May 16 to May 27 at the French Riveria. This is the 76th annual film festival and is held to honour excellence in cinema. The event has numerous celebrities from all walks of life in attendance. Notable India from India at Cannes 2023 include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma and several others.