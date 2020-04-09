'Jumanji 4' Is In Early Development, Confirms Director Jake Kasdan

Jumanji franchise is among the most popular one around the globe. The latest instalment was Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) which starred Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain and Madison Iseman. Now the director of the movie revealed that Jumanji 4 is in works.

Also Read | Karen Gillan Initially Thought 'Jumanji' Remake Was A Bad Idea

Jumanji 4 in early development

Jake Kasdan, who helmed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level, talked about a fourth film in the franchise in an interview. He said that the makers were just getting into the conversation before COVID-19 and they will re-engage it as soon as everybody’s settled.

Kasdan mentioned that they all love working together and they have loved making these films. He stated that it is important for Jumanji 4 to be exciting on its in a way that is comparable to what the first two was for him. The filmmaker further added that he would have to love the idea just as much as the previous films. He thinks that there will be a third one for him and it is just the earliest days of trying to figure out what that would be.

Also Read | Jumanji: The Next Level Fares Well At Its First Week Box Office Collection

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a success at the box office with around USD 962 million worldwide. Jumanji: The Next Level also fared well at the worldwide ticket windows bringing USD 796 million. The ending of The Next Level hinted that Jumanji 4 would take place in the real world. It would be like the original Jumanji movie which was loved by the audience.

Also Read | Jumanji: A Few Best Scenes From Robin William & Dwayne Johnson's Films

While The Next Level came just two years after Welcome to the Jungle, it might not be the same as the fourth film. Coronavirus has halted the development and release of several movies. So it is assumed that Jumanji 4 will take longer than its previous movies to come in theatres.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Fluff Their Lines In 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Gag Reel; Watch

Released in 1995, Jumanji starring Robin Williams kicked off the franchise. It was followed by decade long reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and a soon sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Now Jumanji 4 will take on the franchise further.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.