Jumanji: The Next Level Fares Well At Its First Week Box Office Collection

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film. It is a follow up to 2017 released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and overall the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman, reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. Check out its week one box office collection.

Box office collection (India)

Day wise

Friday - ₹5.05 crore

Saturday - ₹8.35 crore

Sunday - ₹10.10 crore

Monday - ₹3.01 crore

Tuesday - ₹2.70 crore

Wednesday - ₹2.55 crore

Thursday - ₹2.30 crore

Total collection - ₹35.21 crore

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel has fairly good Week 1... Thu pre 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr, Mon 3.01 cr, Tue 2.70 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 35.21 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel biz affected in some circuits since few days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

The movie clashed with two Bollywood films, Mardaani 2 and The Body. But after receiving mostly positive reviews and the star power, it has been performing better than them. The film took a more than expected dip on its first Monday. However, it has fared well over its first week in India. Jumanji: The Next Level has emerged as the highest-grossing film of this weekend at the domestic market. It has reportedly collected $60.1 million. The movie broke, Frozen 2’ number one spot, which it was on for consecutive three weeks. Frozen 2, however, has reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film reportedly collected around $3 million on Thursday at the domestic market. With that, it has reached around $750 million.

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, his friends Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there are more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

