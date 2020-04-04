Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Fluff Their Lines In 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Gag Reel; Watch

Sony Pictures is all set for the digital release of Jumanji: The Next Level. Prior to the actual release, the makers have now released some gag reels featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart which fans of the franchise and actors have found hilarious. Jumanji: The Next Level was one of the biggest blockbusters and fans are eager for its digital release.

Also Read | Be YouNick Announces Collaboration With 'Shri' Dwayne Johnson But There's A Twist

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's hilarious bloopers

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Raps 'You're Welcome' For Daughter Tia As He Washes Her Hands; Watch

The makers have released a new gag reel that features Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. In the new gag reel, viewers will be delighted to see Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart frequently break from their character take after take due to the jovial banter on set.

A couple of weeks ago, the makers of Jumanji: The Next Level shared several bloopers and a gag reel of Kevin Hart and other actors on their YouTube page.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Giant French Toast & Tequila Cheat Meal Leaves Twitterati Awestruck

There were several moments in the gag reel where actors simply broke character in some of the most inappropriate moments. This proved to be extremely hilarious for YouTube viewers who have already watched the film and know about the seriousness of the scenes.

All the cast members had a good time laughing and apologising to each other for not being able to maintain character due to how funny some of the jokes and gags were written in the script.

Also Read | 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' Is Officially Under Development, Confirms Dwayne Johnson

Jumanji: The Next Level starred Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner. Apart from them, Alex Wolff along with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito also played an important role. The film was directed by Jake Kasdan and will come out on digital on April 4 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 13, according to a news portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.