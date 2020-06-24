'Jurassic Park' Climbs To No 1 Spot At US Box Office After 27 Years Of Release

Nearly after three decades, the American science fiction adventure film Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg continues to rule the hearts of the fans. According to reports of an international media outlet, the action-adventure flick has reached the top box office spot in the United States again. With several movie theaters remaining closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, movie buffs have been taking in films at drive-ins, which have been relying on showing old classic movies.

The 1993 hit film played at 230 theater sites over the last weekend and reportedly earned USD 517,600. According to reports, The Sam Neill/Laura Dern/Jeff Goldblum dino adventure spent its first three weekends at the top of the box office that summer, fending off Last Action Hero ($15 million) in weekend two and Sleepless in Seattle ($17 million) in weekend three.

Apart from this, Spielberg's other film Jaws which celebrated its 45th anniversary during the past weekend was also screened over Father's Day weekend and raked in USD 516,300 at 187 locations. ET the Extra-Terrestrial and Raiders of the Lost Ark came further down the list, at numbers 7 and 18 respectively. The best-performing new movie was the horror film Followed, which took the number eight slot with $127,000. Meanwhile, this is a classic case of history repeating itself as the director had earned the top slot for three straight weekends post its June 1993 release. This is the fourth time that the sci-fi film has grabbed the number one spot at the box office.

The next Jurassic Park installment, Jurassic Park: Domination, had to pause filming in March amid COVID-19 concerns and plans to resume shooting next month in London with coronavirus testing protocols in place. The next installment featuring Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt, is slated to hit the theatres around June 2021.

According to reports, as states around the US continue to move forward with reopening plans, at least 31 states will be allowed to open film theaters by the end of this month. Chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will require employees and patrons to wear masks when they do begin to reopen. Regal will start opening on July 10, with AMC following on July 15.

