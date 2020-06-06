'Jurassic Park' Filming Locations That Can Be Your Next Potential Holiday Destination

Jurassic Park is one of the most beloved series when it comes to the Hollywood fantasy/science-fiction genre. Every movie of the series has left a huge impact on the audience and has garnered immense appreciation. All these movies were shot in some of the most picturesque and beautiful locations in the world. Many Jurassic Park filming locations can be visited and explored, and they can potentially become great holiday destinations for all Jurassic Park enthusiasts.

ALSO READ | 'Good Witch' filming locations that will surprise you - Hamilton, Cambridge, and more

Breathtaking Jurassic Park filming locations

Kualoa Ranch, Oahu

(Source: Shutterstock, Kualoa Ranch)

(Source: Shutterstock, The Jurassic Tree)

If you are wondering, “Where has Jurassic Park been filmed?’, here is one stunning location. Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have been filmed in Kualoa Ranch. Kualoa Ranch is situated in Oahu, which is an island in the Pacific Ocean. The infamous fallen tree from the first movie behind which Dr Alan and his children hid is still available on the ranch.

ALSO READ | 'Virgin River' filming locations decoded; Canada masquerades as the remote California town

Kauai

(Source: Shutterstock, Manawaiopuna Falls)

An early scene in the first Jurassic Park shows a helicopter landing on the base of a waterfall. They are the Manawaiopuna Falls. Even today, they are sometimes referred to as Jurassic Park Falls.

(Source: Shutterstock, Na Pali Coast)

The Na Pali Coast is also a stunning Jurassic Park filming location. This coastline is shown as the fictional Isla Sorna in the 1997’s Lost World. This wonderful location is also situated in Kauai.

ALSO READ | Where was 'Outer Banks' filmed? Learn more about the show's major filming locations

(Source: Shutterstock, Olokele Valley)

Olokele Valley is yet another place where Jurassic Park was shot. An electric fence was constructed for the first movie, which a T-Rex later breaks. Olokele Valley is situated in the northwest part of Waimea. A statue of the T-Rex is erected in the place as well.

(Source: Shutterstock, Hanapepe Valley)

Hanapepe Valley and Valley House Plantation Estate in Kauai are two more locations pf the Jurassic Park movies. The Visitor’s Center façade is the front of the Valley House Plantation Estate. Interior shots were also taken of the Valley for the movie. Hanapepe Valley can be seen when the helicopter flies with the Jurassic Park cast into the fictional Isla Nublar in the movie the Lost World.

Kauai’s other beach was also selected as a great place to shoot. Kipu Kai became the place where the Bowmans are seen dining in a scene from the movie Lost World. However, the beach is difficult to access and can only be reached via boat.

Hanola Beach, Oahu

(Source: Shutterstock, Hanola Beach)

The recent installment of the series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has some scenes shot at Hanola Beach in Oahu. When the characters Owen, Claire, and Franklin wash ashore after escaping a dinosaur stampede, the scene which shown in the movie is shot at Hanola Beach.

ALSO READ | Where was Cardinal filmed? Check out all the shooting locations for the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.