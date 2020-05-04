Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg Surprise Graduates On John Krasinski's Show

American actor John Krasinski recently started his new YouTube show named ‘Some Good News’ and something unprecedented happened during the show on May 4. In the season of graduation ceremonies amid social distancing measures, Krasinski held a virtual event via Zoom call and surprised everyone by bringing in Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Malala Yousafzai for interaction.

Earlier, Krasinski had told the graduating students to share their class speeches and also gave them the opportunity to submit questions they wanted to ask the speakers. The 40-year-old actor had a chat with the students where they also gave their graduation speech. One of the students asked filmmaker Spielberg, “How do you still follow your dreams when it feels like the world isn't so supportive of them?”

Alright all you 2020 graduates time’s almost up to get your questions in to your speakers! What are those big life questions you want answered about dreams, fears, perseverance or inspiration? This is your year! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 29, 2020

Virtual graduation ceremonies

Since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced educational institutions to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies and commencement events, colleges and universities are trying to hold it via videoconferencing. On May 3, the Ohio State University held a virtual commencement with Apple Inc. chief executive Tim Cook delivering the address amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook hoped that the graduates would wear the “uncommon circumstances” like a badge of honour, adding that it can be difficult to see the whole picture while being inside the frame. He said that life has a frustrating way of reminding us that we are not the sole authors of our story and that we must share credit with a difficult and selfish collaborator called “our circumstances”.

“And when our glittering plans are scrambled, as they often will be, and our dearest hopes are dashed, as will sometimes happen, we're left with a choice,” said Cook.

The business executive of the tech giant said that they can either curse the loss of something that was never going to be or can see reasons to be grateful for the “yank on the scruff of the neck” in having the eyes lifted up for the story they were writing and turn instead to a remade world.

