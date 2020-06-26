'Jurassic Park' Original Antagonist Dr.Dodgson To Return To The Franchise After 27 Years

A classic character from the original 1993 Jurassic Park is all set to make his return in the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion. The character of Dr. Lewis Dodgson, a shady businessman in the original film who paid someone to steal the dinosaur embryos at the park, will be returning to the film. In seems like Dr. Lewis Dodgson will be played by Campbell Scott in the next Jurassic World film.

Dr. Lewis Dodgson to make a return in the Jurassic Park franchise

Dr. Lewis Dodgson was the antagonist in the first Jurassic Park film. In fact, he is the man who sets off the events that cause the dinosaurs to escape captivity in the park. Dr. Lewis Dodgson was a major antagonist in the first two Jurassic Park books. However, the film adaptations deviated from the books for the second movie and completely removed Dr. Lewis Dodgson from the script.

Dodgson will now return to the Jurassic Park franchise after nearly 27 years. The character will be played by Campbell Scott in the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion which is directed by Colin Trevorrow. Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021.

Dr. Lewis Dodgson was originally played by Cameron Thor in Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic. Dodgson was the one who paid Wayne Knight’s corrupt IT consultant, Dennis Nedry, to steal data from the park. Nedry then ended up accidentally releasing all the dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park. Dr. Lewis Dodgson wanted the embryos to create his own Dinosaur cloning programme, as he was from a rival bio-engineering firm called Biosyn.

Moreover, reports claim that Dodgson will be promoted to the position of Biosyn Genetics' CEO in Jurassic World: Dominion. The third Jurassic World film will also see the return of the original Jurassic Park's main cast. The original trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are all set to feature in the upcoming film. Jurassic World: Dominion will reportedly continue filming in July. All productions were halted back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

