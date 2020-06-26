Glee Actor Matthew Morrison Speaks On Lea Controversy; Indicates She Wasn't Very Pleasant

Matthew Morrison recently spoke on a radio show about the infamous accusations on his Glee co-star Lea Michele. He was of the opinion that he did not want to speak too much on it but also indicated that Lea was not a great person to be around. The controversy started when Lea Michele’s Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused her of passing horrible comments about her while they were working together.

Matthew Morrison on allegations against Lea Michele

Allegations of bullying on the sets of the teen drama show Glee against actor Lea Michele has stirred a storm on social media. In a recent interaction with a radio channel, actor Matthew Morrison was asked about his take on the entire issue. He was of the opinion that the whole matter is a distraction from the bigger issues that are going on at the moment. He said that everyone wants to be a good and pleasant person to be around, indicating that Lea wasn’t falling into that category. He did not speak much on the issue but he did give fans something to rely on. Discussions on the issue have been going wild on various social media platforms.

The controversy kicked off after actor Samantha Marie Ware replied to a tweet that was put up by Lea Michele about the death of George Floyd. Samantha Marie Ware replied to the tweet calling her out on her hypocrisy and also accused her of bullying on the sets of Glee. Lea Michele reportedly made various traumatic macroaggressions which also made Samantha Marie Ware question going forward with her career in Hollywood.

Following the allegations, Lea Michele, who is pregnant with her first baby, decided to put up an apology note on her official Instagram handle. The note spoke about perspectives and doing one's bit is helping the people who have been suffering through these unjust practices. She was of the stance that the responses that she received on her George Floyd tweet made her focus on her behaviour on the sets of the show and how it was perceived by people. She said she did not remember making such comments but also ended up apologizing for hurting people. Have a look at the note put up by her here.

Image Courtesy: Matthew Morrison and Lea Michele Instagram

