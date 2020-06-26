Benedict Cumberbatch Or Tom Hiddleston Might Play Prince Charles In Princess Diana Movie

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch is pitted against his fellow Avengers co-star Tom Hiddleston for the role of Prince Charles. It has been reported that the makers of the Princess Diana movie are contemplating whether to cast Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch or Loki actor Tom Hiddleston for the role. Earlier this week, it was reported that Twilight actor Kristen Stewart has been roped in to play the role of Princess Diana in the movie, Spencer.

Benedict Cumberbatch vs Tom Hiddleston

The decision was met with an equal amount of enthusiasm and criticism from the public. However, people soon started speculating who should be roped in to play the role of the British Royal. According to reports, many British actors were considered for the role. However, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston have struck a chord with the makers.

According to a news portal, Benedict Cumberbatch is most preferred to play the role of Prince Charles in the Princess Diana movie. It has also been reported that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was also considered for the role. Reports claim that Tom Holland had a chance of about 7 to 1 of playing the role of Prince Charles.

However, Prince Charles gets divorced when he was 47 years old. Hence, Tom Holland, 24, seemed a little unlikely to play the character. Other actors like Tom Hardy, Zac Efron as well as Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson were also reportedly considered for the role.

Princess Diana movie, Spencer will be helmed by Pablo Larraín. It has been reported that the movie revolves around the weekend when Princess Diana decided to walk out of the marriage. In the early 1990s, Princess Diana decided that the marriage was not working out and hence concluded that she wanted a divorce.

Director Pablo Larraín believes that Princess Diana’s decision to leave the marriage was an upside-down fairy tale. The decision that Princess Diana made of leaving Prince Charles and walking out of the marriage, which was compared to a fairy tale will be the heart of the movie. The director also believes that Kristen Stewart is best fitted to play the role as she can be both ''mysterious as well as fragile and ultimately very strong''.

