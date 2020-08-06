'Jurassic Park' Latest Pics Tease Return Of An Old Member; Makers Say 'Hello Old Friend'

Jurassic Park's Laura Dern has joined the team for the upcoming installment Jurassic World: Dominion. On August 5, Wednesday, Jurassic Park's makers took to their Instagram handle 'Jurassic Wolrd' and shared a post welcoming Laura back to the sets. Its caption read as: "Welcome back ðŸ¦– Regram: @lauradern // Day one. Hello old friend." Take a look at the Instagram post below.

This Instagram post was originally shared by Laura Dern. The actor shared a picture of two chairs from the sets. The chairs had names of Jurassic Park 3 characters Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant. While Ellie is played by Laura herself, Sam Neill portrays Dr Alan Grant. Jurassic World cast was tagged on the Instagram post shared by the We Don't Live Here Anymore actor. The Instagram tag list includes Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Instagram and filmmaker Colin Trevorrow.

Fans' Reactions

Fans seem excited about the upcoming project of Jurassic Park. They have gone gaga over the news of Laura Dern getting back to the sets. One of the Instagram users commented, "We absolutely love to see it. What a dream come true for all of us Jurassic fansðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–". Some of the fans reacted to the news as: "They’re back!! Ellie and Grant found a way", "So awesome that they are back we missed them!ðŸ¦•ðŸ¦–", "YESSSSSSSSS Dr. Alan Grant & Dr. Ellie Sattler Are Finally Back". Actor Larry Sullivan also commented on Laura Dern's post. He wrote, "ðŸ¦•ðŸ¦– Woo Hoo!!! ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦•". Take a look at more fans' reactions below.

Jurassic World: Dominion will mark Laura Dern's come back appearance in the franchise since 2001’s Jurassic Park 3. In the third installment, while Ellie Sattler’s role was briefly based on previous comments made by Sam Neill, in this part, she would mostly have a bigger role. Laura's Instagram post also makes the fans wonder if Sattler and Grant will have changed since audiences last saw them. Jurassic World: Dominion is was one of the most awaited projects that were shut down in March due to the Covid-19 crisis. Now, the project is to start back again, while shooting in Hawaii.

