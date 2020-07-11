'Jurassic World: Dominion' Will Not Halt Production Again, Clarifies The Studio

Jurassic World: Dominion production recently resumed in the United Kingdom. Soon after the production begins, rumours made rounds that the filming will shut down again due to fresh cases of COVID-19 among the crew. Now the maker clarified that the work on Jurassic World 3 will not halt again.

'Jurassic World 3' shooting will not halt again

Universal Pictures is the worldwide distributor and joint production company on Jurassic World: Dominion. The studio issued a statement to an entertainment portal about the rumours on the movie closing its production again. The statement mentioned that any reports indicating that Jurassic World 3 has halted production are “categorically” untrue. It noted that the production is headed into its fifth day of shooting and the team is thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this “incredible” project.

Filming began on Jurassic World: Dominion in February 2020 in Canada and moved to different locations. In March 2020, production was put on hiatus following the coronavirus outbreak. Now as the government of the U.K has permitted shooting for several projects issuing guidelines, the movie started its filming in July 2020. The crew of Jurassic World 3 reportedly includes hundreds of crew members, actors, and special effects arrangements team on location.

In an earlier interview with a daily, actor Bryce Dallas Howard talked about the precautions that will be taken as Jurassic World: Dominion resumes shooting. She said that if anyone is found with symptoms of COVID-19, they will be isolated immediately before being sent home. The actor mentioned that they want to make sure that they are going “above and beyond” the national protocols to create a safe environment. She stated that cost is not their main concern now: it is safety. They will take direction from the medical team but are confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, the team can move forward with limited delay in production.

About Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is a science fiction adventure movie helmed by Colin Trevorrow. It has an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Lauren Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. It is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021.

