'Jurassic World 3' Goes On Floors, Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals Title

The dinosaur saga started by Steven Spielberg in 1993 was one of the most loved film series of all time. The first three Jurassic Park films took the audience through high-tension dinosaur fights as well as expanded as a knowledge base of a lot of the audience. This series was rebooted and in 2015 and audiences saw the first of three Jurassic World films. Now, the final part of the reboot series has started shooting. The director of Jurassic World took to his Twitter and shared a picture from day one of the shoot, revealing the title of the film. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Chris Pratt Compares 'Jurassic World 3' With 'Avengers:Endgame', Calls It 'massive '

Jurassic World 3 title revealed by director:

The director of the third Jurassic World film, Colin Trevorrow, took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the clapperboard from the sets of the film. On it, we can see the title of the film, which was not released to date. The Jurassic World sequel movie will be titled Jurassic World Dominion. Several stars from the film also retweeted the picture. The first five films have collectively earned about $5 billion and the last film of this trilogy is also anticipated to leave its mark on the history of the series. Colin Trevorrow also tweeted that more set photos from the shoot will be shared on his Instagram soon. Take a look at the tweet here.

More set photos to follow

Instagram: colin.trevorrow — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) February 25, 2020

Read Also| 'Jurassic World 3' Ropes In 'Altered Carbon' Actor Dichen Lachman; Cast Details Here

Jurassic World Dominion will star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda. Other than this, the original cast of Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will also be returning for their roles in the new film. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on June 11, 2021.

Read Also| Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow Shares A Picture Of A Baby Dinosaur

Read Also| Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow Shares A Picture Of A Baby Dinosaur

(Image courtesy: Jurassic World Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.