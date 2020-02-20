'Jurassic World 3' Ropes In 'Altered Carbon' Actor Dichen Lachman; Cast Details Here

The Jurassic Park film franchise is making the headlines for its sixth instalment, which is titled as Jurassic World 3. The cast of the sci-fi adventure film was recently revealed to the world-wide fans of the franchise.

The entire cast of Jurassic World 3

The cast of Jurassic World 3 has been revealed, and the Altered Carbon actor Dichen Lachman will join the cast, and will be seen playing an important role in the film. Lachman is also known for her roles in Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Animal Kingdom. Along with Lachman, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pratt will also be seen in the film.

The name of Lachman’s character has not been revealed yet. On the other hand, Chris Pratt will be playing the character of Owen Grady, whereas Bryce Dallas Howard will also be seen reprising her role of Claire Dearing from the previous films. The film will also feature several African-American actors, including Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie.

Thrilled to have @EdinburghUni paleontologist @stevebrusatte on the consulting team for our next film. Check out his book if you’re looking for a good read. pic.twitter.com/GqoT7DH0uh — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) February 18, 2020

For the unversed, Jurassic World 3 will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, whereas Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly will get the credits for writing the script of the film. The plot of the film is yet to be revealed. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, and it is slated to be released in 2021.

Take a journey to Isla Nublar. Watch an extended look at @jwlivetour featuring some of #JurassicWorld’s most iconic dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/9T218CFwH7 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 18, 2020

