'Jurassic World Dominion': Jeff Goldblum Opens Up About Reunion With Sam Neill, Laura Dern

Chris Pratt is currently gearing up for Jurassic World Dominion, which will see some much-loved original cast members of the franchise reprise their roles. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will be seen in the upcoming film and will take on the roles they became popularly known for in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on June 10, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch the trio in action again.

Jurassic Park cast members reunite for Jurassic World Dominion

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are all set to reprise their roles as Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant respectively in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion. Goldblum recently spoke to People about how he felt about reuniting with his co-stars from the 1993 film of the franchise. He called Laura Dern and Sam Neill some of the 'greatest actors' of his time and mentioned it was 'exciting' to be working with them again.

He told People, via Screen Rant, "We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it. We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting." Dern also earlier spoke about the much-awaited return of the trio to the franchise and mentioned it was 'terrific' to get the gang back together. She also mentioned they were much more than just co-stars and referred to them as 'family'.

Jurassic Park cast reunion picture

Earlier this year, Bryce Dallas Howard, who essays the role of Claire Dearing in the franchise, took to Twitter to share a picture that went viral on the internet. The image saw her pose alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, and they were also accompanied by Chris Pratt, who will share the screen with them. Bryce Dallas Howard hilariously captioned the image, "LOVE. THESE. HUMANS. (the dinos are cool too)". Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to express their love and excitement about the reunion that will soon take place on the big screen.