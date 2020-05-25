'Jurassic World: Dominion' Won't Be The End Of The Franchise? Producer Spills The Beans

Steven Spielberg kicked off the Jurassic Park franchise back in 1993 which was rebooted with a new cast in 2015 titled Jurassic World. With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, both the Jurassic World films till date have grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office. It was reported earlier that the third film in the Jurassic World franchise titled Jurassic World: Dominion was the last film in this instalment as the trilogy would come to a close. But, it is now revealed by producer Frank Marshall that the franchise all set to enter a 'new era' and will continue to go on after Jurassic World: Dominion.

Also read: From Shutter Island Ending To Parasite, Movie Climaxes That You Probably Didn't Get Right

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released back in 2018 and ended rather on a cliffhanger. The film concluded with dinosaurs making it to the human civilizations and reportedly excited fans for where the series would lead in the next films. Recently, producer Frank Marshall was speaking to an entertainment portal where he asked about the future of the Jurassic world series after Dominion. The producer shared his vision about the franchise and revealed that the third film in the Jurassic World franchise is most certainly not the last one.

Image courtesy - Official Jurassic World Instagram

Also read: Rihanna Broke The Internet After Posting Pictures With These Hollywood Biggies

The producer described it as the beginning of a new era and revealed that since the dinosaurs have now come upon the mainland with the humans, they will stay around for quite some time. Marshall referenced to the ending of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom and stated that he hopes the dinosaurs stay on the human-occupied lands which leads to various adventures. The fate of the characters in the current film trilogy is expected to come to a conclusive end with Jurassic World: Dominion.

Also read: Irrfan Khan no more: Avengers star Chris Pratt condoles Jurassic World co-star's demise

Jurassic World: Dominion is being helmed by director Colin Trevorrow. The director had earlier expressed his interest in exploring the concepts of co-existence between dinosaurs and humans in the future of the franchise. But, it is reported that Dominion will deal with the first-hand ramifications dinosaurs being out int eh real world. Though details about the story of the film have not been made public yet, Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to feature an out-and-out action saga that will feature outright chaos of dinosaurs against humans.

Also read: Colin Trevorrow's 'Jurassic World 3' titled 'Dominion'

Also read: 'Jurassic World 3' goes on floors, director Colin Trevorrow reveals title

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.