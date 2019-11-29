Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Steaming Thanksgiving 2019. See Pictures

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber celebrated their Thanksgiving this year rather steamingly. The two were spotted by the paparazzi’s soaking in the Miami sun. The duo were seen heading to the private residence where they later celebrated Thanksgiving with their family and friends by the pool.

The duo were strolling around the streets of Miami, Florida in casual attires. Haily Baldwin was wearing a white striped T-shirt with denim wide-legged pants. On the other hand, singer Justin Bieber wore a casual graphic T-shirt in black and shorts. Justin’s shirt read “Drop the Album Already”. Hailey Baldwin also took to Instagram to wish her husband on Thanksgiving.

Several photos surfaced online where the duo were spotted relaxing by the poolside. The event saw several of Hailey and Justin's family coming together. The couple clicked several pictures with friends and families. The celebration comes after they recently celebrated Hailey Baldwin's 23rd birthday.

Several fans recorded Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin together

