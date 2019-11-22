Hailey Bieber Birthday: Timeline Of Justin Beiber-Hailey Baldwin Relationship

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's relationship goes a long way. The Purpose singer and model have a history of almost 10 years which goes all the way back to 2009 when the two met for the first time. There reportedly have been plenty of ups and downs considering their connection, as friends and also when the two started dating. Justin and Hailey have been super good friends certain times over the years. The two have also openly talked about dating one another.

Reportedly, the duo got secretly married last year. The fans have always been curious to know more about the couple and how the love story began. It all started with an awkward handshake in 2009. Reportedly, Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin eagerly introduced the two. The clip of their first meet had gone viral, where Hailey Baldwin looks embarrassed and Justin politely shakes her hand.

October 2014 was when Justin Bieber was reportedly on and off with Selena Gomez. It is said that Justin Bieber had started hanging out with and also going to the church with his best friends Hailey and Kendall Jenner which sparked the dating rumours. But in December 2014, Hailey Baldwin took it Twitter to clear out that they were simply close friends. At an interview with a media publication, Hailey said that she has known him since she was young and the two have been just good friends over the years.

In April 2015, Justin and Hailey were captured going to prom together by the students. One of them also shared the picture from the dancefloor on Twitter. In June 2015, the two were spotted spending some quality time together by the pool in Miami. January 2016 was the time when the couple appeared to be official when there was a viral picture where Justin was seen kissing Hailey.

Shortly after meeting Justin's crew in San Francisco, Hailey confirmed that she was dating Justin. Hailey, in an interview with a news daily, also mentioned that they were not an exclusive couple. In May 2016, Hailey took her parents to one of Justin's concert and shared a picture of them. But then things got worse in August when Hailey got caught in Justin-Selena's drama. By the end of the same year the two were again spotted hanging out together.

May 2018, Hailey in one of her interviews, stated that she had never been through a high-profile relationship before, but being in one made her realise that things work much better as friends. In the month of July, Justin confirmed the engagement on Instagram with a heartfelt post. And in November, Justin shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, 'My wife is awesome'.

Finally, in January 2019, the most awaited thing happened. According to a news publication, Hailey and Justin were opting for a destination wedding. In October 2019, Justin Bieber posted a picture of himself with his wife Hailey Bieber.

