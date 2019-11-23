Justin Bieber's Sweet Birthday Wishes To Wife Hailey Baldwin: "Next Season BABIES"

Justin Bieber and Hailey reportedly got married in September 2018 in a closed ceremony. After this, the couple has been living together. Hailey recently turned 23 and here is how her husband Justin Bieber celebrated her birthday with a post on his Instagram. After looking at the caption, we can see how much Justin loves Hailey and it also raises a question of whether we will see the patter of little kids in the Bieber household soon. Here is all you should know.

Birthday post:

Justin took to his Instagram to share a post which seems like his wedding picture. He captioned the picture, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES". This just shows how much he loves Hailey. In the captions, we can see Justin also writes about how next season they might have a baby. This is not confirmed by anyone, but if we go by the caption we can see that there is the probability of Justin and Hailey having a kid.

Birthday gift

As a gift for his wife, Justin went to a jewellery shop on Beverly hills. He captioned the picture, "had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP.. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO”. As a gift, he bought Hailey a diamond-studded watch. We could also see that Justin called Hailey his boo.

Justin Bieber's recent post with wife Hailey

