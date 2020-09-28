Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Become Parents Once Again, Confirms Singer Lance Bass

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood actor and singer Justin Timberlake’s bandmate, Lance Bass confirmed that the actor and his wife have now turned parents for the second time. Adding to the same, Lance Bass mentioned that the entire band knew before anyone else did. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a five-year-old son named Silas.

'They are very happy': Lance Bass

Adding to the same, Lance Bass mentioned that Justin Timberlake and Jessica are ‘very happy’. Speaking about their discussions in the *NSYNC group chat, Lance Bass mentioned that their talks are all about the ‘new one’ they just brought in. When the interviewer asked about the baby’s name, Lance Bass said that there was no way he would reveal the name. Adding to the same, he joked that Justin Timberlake would kill him.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are yet to publicly confirm the news themselves. They got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child in 2015. Take a look at a few adorable family pictures of Justin:

Stars who became parents recently

This comes after singer Katy Perry gave birth to her first child with actor Orlando Bloom and named the new-born, Daisy Dove Bloom. Recently, model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child and soon made the news 'Instagram official'. Actor Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series, too, welcomed a baby girl with his longtime love Georgia Groome. Recently, singer Nicki Minaj shared pictures of her baby bump and announced that she is pregnant with husband Kenneth Petty.

Justin Timberlake on the work front

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake received praises for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Friends with Benefits. Starring Mila Kunis and Justin in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of Jamie, a New York-based head-hunter, who gets an LA-based Dylan to take a job at a magazine. The story gets further interesting when they soon become friends, however, things get complicated after the individually jaded lovers get physical with each other. Besides being an actor, Justin is also a singer, songwriter, and a record producer. In his career, Timberlake won two Grammy Awards for his debut solo album Justified.

(Image credits: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Instagram)

