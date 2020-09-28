Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted On A Drive Date; Pics Go Viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sparked dating rumours for quite some time now. The two were recently spotted by the paparazzi while they were presumably out for a drive together which further fuelled their dating speculations. The two were clicked together inside a car in Bandra.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted during their drive

The two had opted for casual attires for the outing. Sidharth looked dapper in white attire along with which he had opted for a white mask. Talking about Kiara, the actor had opted for printed light green attire with which she sported a black mask. While the Student Of The Year actor was seen driving the car, his rumoured ladylove Kiara could be seen sitting beside him.

The pictures which were shared by celebrity paparazzi also went viral on social media. Even though neither Sidharth nor Kiara have confirmed their relationship, these pictures may add up to the speculations towards their relationship. Take a look at the pictures from the actor's drive date.

Earlier, Kiara was also spotted visiting Sidharth’s house in Bandra. The series of pictures featured the Kabir Singh actor sitting in her car. Advani could be seen visibly talking to someone on the phone in the photos. The actor had donned a casual outfit and paired it with a face mask. This also had further fuelled the dating rumours.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to be seen in Shershaah

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is working on his upcoming project opposite Kiara in the lead role. The actor will star in the biographical war action movie Shershaah, featuring him in dual roles. The film will revolve around the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra and would showcase Malhotra as the titular character and his identical twin Vishal. While Kiara and Sidharth are sharing the screen space for the first time with Shershaah, it would also mark the directorial debut of Vishnuvarshan. Sidharth last appeared in the movie, Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Kiara had announced the release of Hasina Pagal Deewani song from her upcoming movie, Indoo Ki Jawaani.

