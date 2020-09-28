10 Most Streamed K-pop Boy Groups, Girl Groups And Solo Artists To Know; Here Is A List

An online platform that is The Qoo calculated the data for most streams in K-pop. The platform came out with a list of groups as well as solo artists who have achieved the top ten positions with respect to stream volume as reported by AllKpop. The list has BLACKPINK's songs, BTS tracks as well as GOT7's songs. Out of the many K-pop groups, some have received immense love through Spotify streams. Check out the 10 most-streamed K-pop boy groups in the list and also other rankings-

Here is a list of 10 most-streamed K-pop boy groups in history-

BTS has a streaming volume of 11.87 billion EXO has a streaming volume of 1.8 billion Seventeen has a streaming volume of 998 million BIG BANG has a streaming volume of 995 million Stray Kids has a streaming volume of 770 million NCT127 has a streaming volume of 769 million MONSTA X has a streaming volume of 689 million GOT7 has a streaming volume of 640 million iKON has a streaming volume of 628 million DAY6 has a streaming volume of 502 million

Solo artists gaining all the streams

IU has a streaming volume of 670 million Taeyeon has a streaming volume of 458 million Jay Park has a streaming volume of 433 million Psy has a streaming volume of 376 million Sunmi has a streaming volume of 312 million BTS J-Hope has a streaming volume of 308 million Kim Chung Ha has a streaming volume of 303 million BTS RM has a streaming volume of 298 million BTS SUGA has a streaming volume of 281 million G-Dragon has a streaming volume of 270 million

Girl group rankings as mentioned by AllKpop

BLACKPINK has a streaming volume of 3.19 billion TWICE has a streaming volume of 1.82 billion Red Velvet has streaming of 1.22 billion MAMAMOO has a streaming volume of 574 million (G)I-DLE has a streaming volume of 564 million ITZY has a streaming volume of 383 million Girls' Generation has a streaming volume of 383 million GFriend has a streaming volume of 302 million 2NE1 has a streaming volume of 289 million EXID has a streaming volume of 275 million

Top rankings between boy groups as well as girl groups-

BTS has a streaming volume of 11.87 billion BLACKPINK has a streaming volume of 3.19 billion TWICE has a streaming volume of 1.82 billion EXO has a streaming volume of 1.8 billion Red Velvet has a streaming volume of 1.22 billion Seventeen has a streaming volume of 998 million BIG BANG has a streaming volume of 995 million Stray Kids has a streaming volume of 770 million NCT 127 has a streaming volume of 769 million MONSTA X has a streaming volume of 689 million

