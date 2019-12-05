Justin Timberlake Issues Statement Against PDA Rumours, Apologises To Wife & Family

Justin Timberlake made an Instagram post and clarified the entire scandal of him having a close relationship with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainright. Justin and Alisha’s pictures went viral online after the two were seen drinking and hanging out on a balcony, and pictures surfaced of her placing her hand on his knee. Read on to know more Justin Timberlake’s Instagram post and the scandal that led to this clarification by the former boyband member.

Justin Timberlake issues an online statement

Justin Timberlake is currently busy shooting for his film Palmer along with Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen. Apart from his professional commitment, Timberlake is also happily married to actor Jessica Biel. They also have a four-year-old son named Silas. But recently, Justin Timberlake’s pictures with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainright went viral. In these pictures, Alisha and Justin were seen holding hands and, at one point of time, Alisha’s hand was on Justin’s knee. Fans of Justin Timberlake showed their disagreement on social media.

👀 These pics of #JustinTimberlake getting cozy with his ‘Palmer’ co-star #AlishaWainwright at a bar in New Orleans have many people accusing him of cheating on his wife #JessicaBiel. Sources say it was an “innocent outing.” What do you think? 📸 The Sun pic.twitter.com/ZJKZ7XABmZ — The Daily Buzz (@dailybuzztv) November 24, 2019

Also read | Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Hangout Picture Goes Viral

These pictures and the online outrage against Timberlake led him to issue a statement on his Instagram handle. In this statement, Justin Timberlake said that he stays away from gossip as much as he can, but for the sake of his family, he feels it is important to address these ongoing rumours that are hurting the people he loves. He further stated that a few weeks ago, he displayed a strong lapse of judgement. But he wants to be very clear that nothing happened between him and his co-star (Alisha Wainright). He continued by stating that he drank way too much that night and he regrets his behaviour.

Also read | Jessica Biel Spotted With The Wedding Ring On After Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal

He further said that he should have known better and he does not want to set this example for his son. Justin Timberlake then apologised to his wife Jessica Biel and his family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation. He also said that he is focused on being the best husband and father he can be. Justin stated that he is incredibly proud of working on a film like Palmer. He concluded his statement by stating that he is looking forward to continuing making this film (Palmer) and is excited for people to see it. Check out Justin Timberlake’s statement here.

Also read | Justin Timberlake Returns To 'Trolls' Sequel As Performer And Producer

Also read | Justin Timberlake Pranked At Paris Fashion Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.