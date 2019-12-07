Justin Timberlake Steps Out For The First Time Post PDA Controversy

Justin Timberlake made it to the headlines when he was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The singer-actor got photographed getting cosy with Alisha in a balcony during an outing with friends in New Orleans. He faced strong backlash from fans and the general public who deemed his acts as insensitive and wrong. He later shared a public apology and described the whole incident as a strong lapse in judgement.

Justin Timberlake steps out for the first time since a public apology

The 38-year-old singer-actor Justine stepped out for a CrossFit session in New Orleans on Thursday. Justine was sporting a T-shirt, athletic shorts and sneakers for the session. He was seen carrying two water bottles as he walked around the Louisiana city, where he is reportedly busy shooting. Justin Timberlake was also seen wearing his wedding ring, which he did not wear while holding hands with Alisha Wainwright.

Justin Timberlake's public apology over the scandal was also deemed as an attempt to rectify a serious mistake. The backlash he is facing also revolves majorly around him not wearing his wedding ring while holding hands with his co-star. As per reports, Justin's wife Jessica Biel has accepted his apology and will continue to support him through the controversy.

#JustinTimberlake Justin says he drank too much and that’s why he had this lapse. Uh...he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. When a man takes off his ring it means it’s PREMEDITATED that he’s planning to cheat. — Samantha (@Samantha_Ronnie) December 7, 2019

I'm gonna let these sit right here. Drunk or not, there was comfort level in Justin and his co-star touching each other (they were NOT filming). Plus, I wasn't aware society now thought holding hands w/someone not your spouse was totally innocent and OK. #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/GyCagvhROf — WascallyWabit (@WabitWascally) November 24, 2019

