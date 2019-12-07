The Debate
Justin Timberlake Steps Out For The First Time Post PDA Controversy

Hollywood News

Justin Timberlake sparked a controversy when he was seen holding hands with his co-star. Now, after a public apology, the singer has stepped out publically.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin timberlake

Justin Timberlake made it to the headlines when he was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The singer-actor got photographed getting cosy with Alisha in a balcony during an outing with friends in New Orleans. He faced strong backlash from fans and the general public who deemed his acts as insensitive and wrong. He later shared a public apology and described the whole incident as a strong lapse in judgement. 

Also read: Justin Timberlake Issues Statement Against PDA Rumours, Apologises To Wife & Family

Justin Timberlake steps out for the first time since a public apology

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Also read: Justin Timberlake returns to 'Trolls' sequel as performer and producer

The 38-year-old singer-actor Justine stepped out for a CrossFit session in New Orleans on Thursday. Justine was sporting a T-shirt, athletic shorts and sneakers for the session. He was seen carrying two water bottles as he walked around the Louisiana city, where he is reportedly busy shooting. Justin Timberlake was also seen wearing his wedding ring, which he did not wear while holding hands with Alisha Wainwright. 

Also read: Jessica Biel spotted with the wedding ring on after Justin Timberlake’s PDA scandal 

Justin Timberlake's public apology over the scandal was also deemed as an attempt to rectify a serious mistake. The backlash he is facing also revolves majorly around him not wearing his wedding ring while holding hands with his co-star. As per reports, Justin's wife Jessica Biel has accepted his apology and will continue to support him through the controversy. 

Also read: Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright hangout picture goes viral

Also read: Justin Timberlake Pranked At Paris Fashion Week

 

 

Published:
