Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay, Actor Reveals His Engagement To Partner Of 11 Years

American-Indian actor Kal Penn has come out as gay ahead of the release of his new book You Can't Be Serious. The actor's disclosure came at the time America is much more open about accepting the LGBTQ community's rights, who have won more representation in Joe Biden's administration. The actor, who is known for Designated Survivor, House and other films and shows, has officially made an announcement about his engagement with his long time partner, Josh, who he has been dating for the past 11 years.

In a recent interview about his upcoming book, Kal Penn, once known as the most eligible Indian-American bachelor, opened up about his sexuality. The actor revealed he realised his sexuality relatively late than most other people. however, he is glad that he did. He also opened up about his engagement to his long time partner, Josh.

Kal Penn on his engagement with long time partner Josh

Kal and Josh dated for the past 11 years and are now ready to take a huge step in their relationship. The actor has also shared the news and his love story in his upcoming book You Can't Be Serious. In his chat with People, Kal revealed how he took the decision to make his engagement public. When asked about his decision, Kal revealed he has always been very public with everyone he ever interacted with. However, his partner, parents and brother, who he is closest to, are much quiet and prefer staying away from the limelight. Therefore, the Designated Survivor actor found a way to do both, be honest with his book and respect his family's privacy.

The actor revealed figuring out his book's narrative was very important for him. He wanted the book to be authentic and something through which people could get to know him. He also spilt some beans about his first date with Josh. The actor revealed he met Josh during his 2-years work at the White House with as an associate director in the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration. He also mentioned how his first date with his fiance was at his home, which included an 18-pack of Coors light and watching NASCAR on TV. The actor's book is releasing on November 2.

