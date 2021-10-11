Last Updated:

Kal Penn Praises Priyanka Chopra After Visiting Her Restaurant 'Sona'; Says 'well Done'

Actor Kal Penn was all praises for Priyanka Chopra after visiting her New York restaurant 'Sona'. He uploaded a photo relishing the eatery's 'delicious' food.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kal Penn, Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: AP


Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, named Sona, has already become a raging favourite among celebrities, and recently actor Kal Penn praised the Quantico star after relishing the "delicious" food at her outlet. Taking to his Instagram stories, Penn dropped a photo of famous Indian snack items, expressing excitement on 'finally making' it to the restaurant. Along with Priyanka, he praised the outlet's head chef Maneesh Goyal and wrote "Well Done". 

Ever since Priyanka announced Sona's launch in March this year, eminent personalities, including her husband Nick Jonas and Anupam Kher have given raving reviews about it. Nick Jonas recently shared a photo from the restaurant, enjoying popular Indian delicacies like Butter Chicken, Goan Fish Curry, and more. 

Kal Penn praises Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona

Marking his visit at the outlet, Penn wrote, "Finally made it to @SonaNewYork so delicious. Well done @ManeeshKGoyal @PriyankaChopra”. The Namesake actor's appreciation was recognised by Priyanka, who re-shared his story on her Instagram handle and added a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji to thank him. Take a look. 

In August, actor Anupam Kher also visited the restaurant and posted impressive reviews about it. Sharing pictures and videos of himself enjoying a scrumptious meal, he also lauded the chef Hari Nayak and wrote, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! 🌺😍 #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica.” 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In an earlier conversation with Vogue magazine, Maneesh revealed the sort behind naming the restaurant. He stated that Nick Jonas, who was 'thrown into the (Indian) culture' in a big way during his wedding, remembered the word 'gold' and 'Sona' being mentioned several times, which led to his suggestion and the eventual zeroing down of the name 'Sona'. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is currently shooting for Amazon Prime's original series Citadel, will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You as well as an adventure drama Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also appear in a yet undisclosed role in The Matrix Resurrections.

(IMAGE: AP)

Tags: Kal Penn, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
First Published:
