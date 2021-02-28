Irrfan's 'Namesake' co-actor Kal Penn reaches out to Babil, recalls meeting actor's family

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s love towards his craft of acting has never been a hidden secret from his fans, Following the footsteps of his father to become an actor, his son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a heartfelt message that was sent by the legendary actor’s Namesake co-actor Kal Penn who recalled the memories of shooting with his father on the beautiful project. The 2006 film saw Irrfan and Tabu reunite for Mira Nair's directorial.

Irrfan's Namesake co-actor writes to Babil

As the two iconic stars played the lead roles in the film, Kal Penn essayed the role of his child on the screen. Karl thanked Babil for reaching out to him and he even expressed his desires to reach out to Irrfan’s family in this last year but he was not sure how to go about it. Responding to a lovable message from Babil, Kal penned a beautiful note for Babil and his family that read, “Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I'm most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness - and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that.”

Continuing, he recapitulated the memories of shooting for the film and having met Irrfan’s family on the sets. "(I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming). I've thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It really means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! — Let me know if you're ever in New York post-pandemic. And please give my love to your mom."

Meanwhile, recently, Babil took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of an old WhatsApp chat with his father from 2020. The chat shows how Irrfan called his son 'Babila'. "Babila call please when u r up, call back it's very urgent," read the message from March 17, 2020. Babil Khan wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”. (sic).

