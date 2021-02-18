Kaley Cuoco Starrer 'The Flight Attendant' All Set To Release In March Worldwide

Kaley Cuoco is all set to make a comeback on the screen with her latest series, The Flight Attendant, which has been garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The Flight Attendant release date is set in March after it made an impressive debut in November last year. The show will be available to watch on Sky One and NOW TV.

Plot of the show

The Flight Attendant is a show about a flight attendant whose life changed upside down in one night. The bright flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed and in a pool of blood of a dead man. The attendant has no recollection of the events that led to the death of the man she woke up in bed with and thinks that she had blacked out because of the drinks she had the previous night.

This comedy-drama thriller mystery is based on a novel of the same name written by Chris Bohjalian. In the series, the lead actor, the flight attendant is shown as a reckless alcoholic who drinks during working hours and spends her time off with random strangers, including her passengers. When the crime incident takes place, the flight attendant gets scared to call the police and then cleans the crime scene and joins the other airline crew travelling to the airport.

When the show received raving reviews for the plot and performances of the actors, it quickly got renewed for a new season. The trailer of the upcoming series has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since it was announced. The new trailer shows Kaley Cuoco as a sarcastic flight attendant who has a good sense of humour. In the trailer, she also addresses how there are rumours about her waking up in a pool of a dead man’s blood. Watch the trailer of the same below.

Cast of the show

The debut series of The Flight Attendant was developed by Steve Yockey. The series stars Kaley Cuoco in the lead role, as the flight attendant who gets involved in the crime scene. Kaley shares the screen with Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk in supporting roles.

