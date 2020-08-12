Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As VP Candidate, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling Congratulate

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign has seen some major developments as he has announced Kamala Harris to be his running mate after months of speculations. This will make Kamala Harris Biden's official candidate for Vice President, making her the first Black woman and first South Asian-American to run for the designated position. The decision is being deemed to be historic by netizens on many social media portals, along with a number of vocal democratic celebrities who have now reacted to the VP candidate's nomination.

Celebs react to Kamala Harris' VP nomination

Within minutes after Joe Biden's official announcement on Twitter, celebs and netizens lit up social media platforms like Instagram and others to congratulate Kamala Harris. Politicians, singers, actors, musicians, athletes, and other celebrities reacted to the news while publicly congratulating the California Senator. Mark Ruffalo from the Avengers fame also took to Twitter and wrote, 'This works too! Let’s get this party started! #BidenHarris2020'.

Whereas, singer John Legend wrote - 'Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President,@KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future'. Check out what celebs are saying about Kamala Harris' VP nomination below -

Let's go @KamalaHarris!!! We've got our ticket, now it's up to us to VOTE. Are you registered?! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/15BVBtSXfJ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) August 11, 2020

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

Harris herself took to Twitter and shared that she believes Joe Biden can unify the American people as he has spent a lifetime fighting for them. She wrote furthermore that she is honoured to join him as the Democratic party's nominee for VP. Check out her tweet below -

@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.

Kamala Harris' nomination comes at the time when the country struggles with ongoing racial tensions. The California Senator has been vocal about systemic racism needs to be dismantled in the country. While some speculations also suggest that a portion of her campaign for VP revolves around a reimagining of public safety.

