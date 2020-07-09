Kanye West Admits To Have Contracted COVID-19 In February; Claims Praying Is The Only Cure

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, POTUS hopeful Kanye West admitted that he contracted the COVID-19 virus in February. Recalling his symptoms, Kanye West confessed that he was struck with ‘chills’ and watched several videos to acquire more knowledge on how to cure the disease. Elaborating the symptoms he had, Kanye West remembered that he was trembling in the bed and constantly took hot showers. In his interview, Kanye West claimed that his COVID-19 infection had nothing to do with his decision to run for the Presidential Elections of 2020 and remarked that ‘God gave him the clarity and said it’s time’.

Kanye West spoke about the idea of controlling the novel Coronavirus with a vaccine and called it ‘the mark of the beast’. Explaining his claims, Kanye West remarked that he is ‘cautious’, as ‘many children get vaccinated and paralyzed’. The actor added that ‘they’ want to make sure that we don’t cross the gates of heaven. Kanye West also shared what he believes is the cure for COVID-19, and that's ‘praying’. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West is currently stationed at his Wyoming ranch with Kim Kardashian and children.

Stars who contracted COVID-19

Pop diva Madonna had revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies. As it turns out, Madonna contracted the virus while on her Paris Tour, as the singer recently took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status. Actor Idris Elba, too, was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year. Putting fans' concerns to rest, Idris Elba recently came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his health condition, in which he mentioned that he was 'worried' as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Besides Madonna and Elba, stars like Charlotte Lawrence, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,19,10,220 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 48,57,494 active cases and 65,06,408 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 5,46,318 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 3.1 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, China and Australia are currently dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US are resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, two more positive cases emerged.

