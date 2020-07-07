POTUS Hopeful & Billionaire Kanye West's Yeezy Got $2M US Govt Covid Aid To Save Jobs?

BIllionaire Singer and rapper Kanye West's billion-dollar clothing brand company Yeezy had been approved aid amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has emerged. This fund was part of the 'Paycheck Protection Programme' scheme that has been started by the U.S. government to help businesses affected due to the pandemic, as part of a $2.2 Trillion package. Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy had reportedly been approved $2 million- $5 million as part of this. This figure is somewhat revealing, given Yeezy is estimated to have had an income in excess of $1.3 Billion.

Kanye West’s Yeezy approved for government scheme

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a complete lockdown in many countries. This lockdown resulted in many industries coming to a complete standstill. Many daily wage workers and small scale business employees are going through a major financial crisis in several countries.

Hence, the U.S. government has started a Paycheck Protection Program for such businesses and industries. One of the companies that has been approved support under this scheme is Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy.

According to a media portal’s report, the billionaire rapper and fashion designer’s clothing brand has been approved between $2 million and $5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program. The report further claims that this support will save nearly 106 jobs in West’s company.

This PPP program started by the U.S. Government has been started to aid employees and workers from certain companies and non-profit organisations. But these companies are expected to have fewer than 500 employees. Apart from Kanye West’s Yeezy, many other entertainment and fashion-based companies have been approved for a loan. This PPP loan approved list also includes filmmaker Francis Coppola’s company Francis Ford Coppola Presents. Coppola’s company is a lifestyle brand known for marketing wine and few other products.

Coming back to Kanye West, the rapper and businessman has been making headlines for a different reason as well. Just a few days ago, the Yeezy founder announced that he will be running for President this year. This announcement received mixed reactions from people, but Kanye West's presidential campaign found a supporter in Tesla founder Elon Musk. However, Kanye West running for president in 2020 did not surprise some fans since he had revealed back in 2015 that he plans to run for office. He had made this claim while receiving the VMA Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift.

