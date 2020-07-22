Kanye West's 'lost Trust' In Kim Kardashian After Accusing Her Of 'locking Him Up': Report

As per a report published in a leading news daily, POTUS hopeful Kanye West has lost trust in his wife Kim Kardashian and her family, after he accused his wife of ‘locking him up’ in an eccentric Twitter rant. The report adds that Kanye West remains isolated in a bunker at his Wyoming ranch with a select group of people and is now demanding protection from Kim Kardashian, even when his family is attempting to get him help. Kim Kardashian West is 'completely devastated' after the public allegations made by her husband and the couple’s close friends now fear that the marriage may not survive due to Kanye's frightening behaviour, suggests the report.

If the reports are to be believed, Kim Kardashian also asked West to back off from this year's Presidential Elections, owing to his uncertain health conditions. Kanye West recently showered praises on his comedian friend Dave Chappelle for visiting him in Wyoming on Twitter. Kanye West shared a video with Dave Chappelle and called him a ‘true friend’. Take a look at the video shared:

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kanye West’s Twitter rant:

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye West also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged.

Is Kanye West fighting bipolar disorder?

Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that the rapper is suffering from bipolar disorder. The report further adds that Kanye has been doing well for a long time, however, he has been having his episodes once again and is currently ‘struggling’. Kanye has reportedly suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past. The report also stated that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for Kim, as Kanye's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye West’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal.

