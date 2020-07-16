Donald Trump Gives Goya The Thumbs-up As Critics Accuse Ivanka Trump Of Violating Rules

After the White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump faced a backlash for supporting Goya Foods, US President Donald Trump also took to Instagram to share an image of himself giving a double thumps-up to five different Goya products. In the image, one can see Trump sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with Goya kidney beans, seasoning, white beans, coconut milk and chocolate wafers kept in front of him. Trump posted the image on July 16, after his daughter, Ivanka, faced criticism for posting a separate photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans.

READ: Ivanka Trump’s Goya Post Sparks Hilarious Memes, White House Says 'unfairly Mocked'

Trump’s picture comes amid the calls to boycott the New Jersey-based food company. Goya Foods became a target of consumer boycott after CEO Robert Unanue praised the US President at a Hispanic event. Unanue’s comments triggered a backlash from a number of Americans who believe Trump’s policies to be racist and discriminatory towards the country’s Hispanic population.

The Trump’s faced criticism after the US President tweeted about his ‘love’ for Goya, followed by a Twitter post by Ivanka in which she could be seen holding a can of Goya black beans with a caption that read, “if it’s Goya, it has to be good”. Trump on July 15 also tweeted saying that ‘Goya is doing great’.

.@GoyaFoods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

READ: Ivanka Trump Defends Goya Post That Watchdogs Call Unethical

Ivanka violated ethics rules

Meanwhile, the government watchdogs argued that Ivanka doesn’t have the right to violate ethics rules that bar government officials from using their public office to endorse specific products or groups. Critics have also noted that Ivanka’s support for Goya highlights broader concerns about how the president and those around him often blur the line between politics and governing. While the White House was expected to discipline Ivanka for any ethics violation, the officials responded with a statement that blamed the news media and the culture of boycotting certain views.

The White House defended the US President daughter and said, “Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticise Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community”.

White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley further added, “Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support”.

(With AP inputs)

READ: Trump Replaces Re-election Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, Makes Him Senior Advisor

READ: China's Top Hong Kong Office Calls Trump's Sanctions ‘gangster Logic And Bullying’