Kanye West Loses 4th Attorney In Divorce Case From Kim Due To 'irreconcilable Breakdown'

In a key development, Kanye West has lost another attorney, Samantha Spector, in his divorce case with Kim Kardashian. According to documents accessed by ET, Samantha filed a motion to step down as his representation owing to an 'irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship'. It is also being mentioned that Spector has made the rapper aware of the same via his new attorney, Deborah Hong, as well as through an email and mail.

Kanye West loses 4th attorney in divorce case with Kim Kardashian

Spector stated in the motion, "Attorney has communicated with Ms Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him." Meanwhile, Samantha is a renowned divorce attorney, who was also Nicole Young's counsel in her divorce from Dr Dre.

She got onboard West's divorce case earlier this year when he fired Chris Melcher ahead of Kim's hearing in March. The SKIMS founder emerged victorious in court and was declared legally single. A source had then told ET how West was looking to put a custody agreement in place for the former couple's children - North (8), Saint (6), Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason," the insider had mentioned. The source also added that Kanye wasn't getting enough time with his children.

Kanye also brought up his custody battle with Kardashian in his new song True Love, featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. He made his feeling clear about not being able to visit his kids in lyrics like, "Wait when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow. Wait, when the sunset? I see ya'll tomorrow. Wait, when I pick 'em up? I feel like they borrowed."

The duo were married for seven years before parting ways. Meanwhile, the beauty mogul is going strong in her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The duo also debuted at the 2022 Met Gala together, wherein Kim made heads turn with her Marilyn Monroe dress.

(IMAGE: AP)