Kanye West Raps 'family's In Danger' In Reference To Kids, Split With Kim Kardashian

Kanye 'Ye' West continued to share his thoughts about his divorce with Kim Kardashian in his rap songs. After sharing that they were having the 'best divorce' and taking a dig at the latter's boyfriend Pete Davidson in a song released three months ago, the former once again rapped about his family.

The Grammy-winner claimed his family, especially his kids, were in danger in the latest track as a featured artiste with Pusha T. In another song, he seemed to mention his custody battle with Kim for their children, by stating that he did not come to 'pick a fight.'

Kanye West claims 'family in danger' in new rap song

"'Born in the manger, the son of a stranger... when daddy's not home, the family's in danger,' Kanye could be heard rapping in Pusha T's Dreamin Of The Past.



In the song Rock n Roll, the Donda artiste seemed to mention Kim and his four kids with The Kardashians star, "'I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight".

The couple, who had tied the knot in 2014, have four children, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. She was declared a single woman in March, while the settlement regarding the children's custody and financial matters was still pending.

"I accepted you the life, all the times, selfish, thinking you was mine. I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides,' was another set of lines that seemed to hint at his attempts to win back his ex-wife.

Kanye West's reference to Kim kardashian, Pete Davidson

Previously, in the video Eazy with The Game in January, the year-old had stated that they were having the 'best divorce' and that they would go to the courts together. In the song, the rapper also stated about beating Pete's 'a**.'

The video was released last month and it had some disturbing visuals of the Saturday Night Live star in a caricature format.

The lyrics of another track released in February about goons landing at SNL sets, in the song CIty of Gods with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, had also made headlines.

The rap lyrics are amid Ye's rants on Instagram earlier this year. One of them involved a screenshot of Pete's text message where he wrote that he would not come in the way of the ex-couple's children.