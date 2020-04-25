Kanye West shares parenting responsibilities, took kids to Wyoming to let wife rest

Apart from studying to become a lawyer and running multiple businesses, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is also spending her time raising her four kids while practicing social distancing indoors. Giving his wife a break, according to reports Kanye West shared the responsibilities and took his kids to Wyoming so that Kim can relax at home and concentrate on her studies.

Kanye West shares parenting responsibilities with wife Kim Kardashian

As per reports, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and her husband Kanye West have been alternating family responsibilities for sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and 6½-year-old North. The representative of the couple told a local media outlets that Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been together taking care of the children turn by turn.

Read: Kanye West Calls Himself 'functioning Alcoholic', Recalls How He Drank Vodka For Breakfast

Read: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Own The Social Media With Their Pictures Together

The couple has recently purchased two massive properties near Cody, Wyoming, but as per reports, Kim had earlier announced that she will not relocate to the place full time with her children and husband. As per reports, the West family who are spending their quarantine period together at home recently told a media outlet that they have converted their theatre room as a go-to place for their kids.

Read: Kim Kardashian Appreciates Dapper And Highly Stylish Pictures Of Husband Kanye West

Read: Kanye West Claims Kobe Bryant Was The 'basketball Version' Of Himself

Kim while opening about the same to a prominent magazine, explained that the theatre is one place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an adorable three-generation picture. The actor can be seen posing alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. The three can be seen twinning from top to bottom.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.