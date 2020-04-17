Kanye West Calls Himself 'functioning Alcoholic', Recalls How He Drank Vodka For Breakfast

American rapper Kanye West sat down for a candid interview with one of the leading fashion magazines recently. The singer opened up about his struggles in life when it came to his alcoholism. He talked about how he was addicted to drinking and how it affected his life along with his career.

Kanye West on alcoholism

The singer spoke about how he would drink vodka and orange juice in the morning during breakfast. He called himself a 'functioning alcoholic'. West also blamed the life in Hollywood and the award shows that take place in the industry for his alcoholism.

Kanye West said that it was good that they figured about how all the award shows had partially led him to alcoholism. As quoted by a news source, Kanye said:

"People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything—but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and Grey Goose in the morning."

Kanye West shared that he finally took control of his habit of drinking and consciously worked towards getting better. He recollected an incident from when he was working in his office on his couture collection. He spotted a bottle of Grey Goose in the fridge when he went looking for a daytime drink. He claimed that when he saw the bottle he thought of it as the devil and said that he will not let it beat him.

Kanye West is currently spending some quality time with his family during the coronavirus quarantine. His wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian keeps sharing pictures and videos from their time at home, giving their fans glimpses of their life. Kanye and Kim have four children together: North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

