Kim Kardashian Appreciates Dapper And Highly Stylish Pictures Of Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently uploaded a bunch of pictures of her beloved better half, Kanye West. She can be seen showering the picture with a lot of love as she calls the concept, genius. Kanye West can be seen going for the classic white and blue denim combination in the cover pictures posted.

Kim Kardashian’s love for Kanye West’s pictures

Kim Kardashian recently posted a few pictures of Kanye West which were clicked for a leading fashion magazine. In the pictures posted, Kanye West can be seen wearing a unique pair of jeans with white floral design all over it. He can be seen wearing an off-white blazer with those jeans. A cream colour thick jacket has also been added to the look which matches with the dried-out grass in the background. Kanye West can be seen wearing light olive green colour pair of shoes in footwear. He has also added a pair of black shades with the look while his beard has been kept neat and trimmed to suit the look. In the first picture posted, Kanye West can be seen posing in front of a black vehicle which is in contrast with the background and his outfit. In the second picture, he can be seen sitting in a dried grass field while in the third picture, the click shows him walking around. Have a look at the pictures from Kim Kardashian’s Twitter here.

GQ GENIUS ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Mxy8j31ps — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian’s family flashback

Kim Kardashian recently posted a family flashback picture on her official social media handles. In the picture posted, Kim Kardashian can be seen having a meal with husband Kanye West and daughter North West at a restaurant. Kanye West can be seen in a blue sweatshirt while Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a nude colour outfit. Have a look at the adorable picture from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

