Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian Her 'career Is Over' After She Styled Her Outfit? Read Here

Kim Kardashian has been making some startling revelations about her ex-husband Kanye West in recent episodes of The Kardashians. While she earlier revealed why the rapper walked off in the middle of her SNL monologue, the SKIMS founder has now mentioned how he mocked her choice of dress for an event.

In a recent episode, Kim opened up about struggling to style herself for events shortly after she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. While West continued to style her initially, Kim had to begin choosing her own outfits without his approval. Speaking to her sister Kourtney, Kim said that she became too dependent on Kanye's opinion and would ask for his advice on 'everything'. “Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” she continued.

Kanye West told Kim Kardashian her 'career was over' after she styled her outfit

Kim recounted styling herself for the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards as Kanye didn't, leaving the socialite extremely 'nervous'. She told Kourtney, "I was like, how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" She then revealed how Kanye called her up post the Wall Street Journal awards, taking a dig at her outfit.

"He told me my career is over and he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," she said. For the uninitiated, Kim wore a dark brown leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collection and paired it with matching gloves.

She also recalled the Donda rapper complaining about her Saturday Night Live appearance, claiming that they made her say she was divorcing him, whereas he hadn't seen any divorce papers. During her SNL debut last year, Kim, in her monologue, said," I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"

Image: AP