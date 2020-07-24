Kanye West Vows To De-mask The Kardashians; Threatens To Live-stream Their Secrets: Report

Earlier this week, Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of 'locking him up’ and now, as per a report published by a news daily, the singer has threatened the Kardashian-Jenner family of live-streaming their secrets on Twitter, if an intervention is staged. The report adds that Kanye West is acting extremely paranoid and seems ‘convinced’ that Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner are 'out to get him’. Kanye West has reportedly been sequestered in his Wyoming ranch, while Kim Kardashian and her children are in Los Angeles.

Kanye West to de-mask the Kardashians?

The report also suggests that Kanye has warned Kim of ‘putting all of it out there’- ‘the feuds, secret celebrity hookups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family'. Ever since Kanye’s eccentric Twitter meltdown, fans have been mocking the singer for his bizarre claims and to support her husband, beauty mogul Kim has taken a firm stand on the subject and has issued a public statement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian, in her statement, confessed that Kanye’s bipolar disorder has affected her family and she was busy protecting her children and her husband’s right to privacy. Adding to the same, Kim shared that 'living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate one’s dream, no matter how unobtainable the disorder may seem to some'.

Speaking about Kanye’s past hindrances in life, Kim remarked that 'Kanye is brilliant but a complicated person', who has been juggling pressures of being a black man and an artist for a long time. Kim also added that West had to deal with the painful loss of his mother, which ‘heightened’ his struggle with bipolar disorder. Adding to the same, Kim remarked that people close to Kanye West do realise that sometimes his words don’t align well with his intentions.

Kanye's Twitter rant

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged.

