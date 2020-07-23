Kanye West Spotted Shopping For Kids Post Confessing He 'wants To Divorce' Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West was recently spotted shopping for kids' clothes at Walmart on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after confessing about wanting to divorce wife Kim Kardashian during his recent Twitter rants. He was spotted by the paparazzi at a Walmart store in Cody, Wyoming while he was accompanied by producer Damon Dash.

Kanye West's allegations against the Kardashians

According to media reports, Kanye had stated on Twitter that he along with Kim had considered aborting their daughter North. Reportedly, Kim was furious with her husband for divulging these personal details about their family. She revealed on her social media that she feels 'powerless' in controlling him during these tough times. Kanye also allegedly accused Kim of meeting rapper Meek Mill at a hotel and called her 'out of line'. If that was not enough, the Stronger singer lashed out at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and accused her of 'white supremacy'. He also had written on his Twitter that Kris is not allowed to meet his children which had reportedly further disappointed Kim. Even though Kanye went on to delete the tweets later, they created a huge stir amongst netizens.

Talking about the rapper being spotted at Walmart, Kanye could be seen donning a blue hoodie and light blue ripped jeans. The rapper reportedly was spotted at the store along with Damon and two security guards. Damon was also spotted helping Kanye to put on his mask outside the store. According to media sources, Kanye spent almost 30 minutes inside the store wherein he was shopping for kid's clothes and bags. Take a look at some of the pictures of the Runaway singer from his shopping spree.

Dame Dash check up on friend Kanye today, and makes a Walmart run in Wyoming#kanyewest #damedash #kanye pic.twitter.com/ToGOpEktyL — HIPHOP CROWN NATION® (@HHCNation) July 23, 2020

Kanye West broke down during his rally

Kim had revealed to her followers on social media that she feels powerless in controlling Kanye while he is battling his bipolar disorder but also called him a 'brilliant yet complicated' person. Kanye also broke down during his first rally in South Carolina amidst his presidential bid. According to some media portals, Kim is allegedly also meeting with divorce lawyers after Kanye confessed in trying to divorce her.

