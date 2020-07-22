Kanye West's Current Condition Is To Be Blamed On Caitlyn Jenner, Says Westside Gunn

American Rapper Westside Gunn recently went on a Twitter rant talking about singer Kanye West's presidential bid. In his tweets, Westside Gunn also called out Caitlyn Jenner and blamed her for being the reason behind Kanye West's current condition. These tweets were a reaction to Kanye West's rambling speech at South Carolina that made many fans worry about the singer's mental health. Westside Gunn later deleted these tweets after several netizens accused him of being transphobic.

Westside Gunn Balmes Caitlyn Jenner for Kanye West's absurd speech

Taking to social media, Westside Gunn wrote a heated post blaming Caitlyn Jenner for Kanye West's current condition. The American rapper later deleted these posts due to the backlash he received on social media. In his post, Westside Gunn claimed that "Kanye West is a genius/GOAT". He added that people did not know what Kanye West was going through. According to Westside Gunn, Hollywood was a 'sick place'.

Westside Gunn then talked about how he was praying for Kanye West after the death of the latter's mother. Gunn then started calling out Caitlyn Jenner, saying that Kayne had to suffer because his kids had to call their Grandfather ‘GrandMA’. In the same post, Westside Gunn also refused to bow down to "extra sensitive" trolls who came to Caitlyn Jenner's defence. Later, Gunn followed up these tweets with a single message saying, "I Quit." The rapper then deleted all his tweets about Caitlyn Jenner.

Kanye West's rambling speech at South Carolina caused many to worry about the state of his mental health. West spoke in length about his anti-abortion stance, and at one point he even broke into tears while talking about how his father wanted to abort him. Moreover, Kanye West proclaimed that 'everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars'.

Later, the billionaire singer also talked about how marijuana "should be free" for everyone. He then took questions from the audience before the event ended. This strange and rambling speech worried many fans and celebrities. Some netizens even think that Kanye West is currently going through a bipolar episode.

