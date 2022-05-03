Kardashian-Jenner Clan Wins Defamation Trial Brought On By Blac Chyna; Here's All About It

The Kardashian-Jenner family managed to grab all the headlines after they were involved in a legal battle against Blac Chyna after the latter filed a $40 million defamation lawsuit. The model claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, ruined her reality TV career.

After an ongoing verbal spat for more than 10 days, the court finally reached a concluding point and announced its final verdict. On Monday, the jury gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family-Jenner family and cleared them of all the charges.

The Kardashian-Jenner family wins the case against Blac Chyna

On Monday, the judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles announced the final verdict on the Kardashian-Jenner defamation case. The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tried to defame Chyna, nor did they at any point interfere in her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna. Further, the court reached the conclusion that the show got cancelled because Chyna's relationship ended with Rob, not because of the defendants' actions. Moreover, the family was cleared of all the key charges with no monetary damages given to Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna was present at the court for the final verdict, however, the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Chris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and others did not attend, as most of them were in New York for Met Gala 2022.

More about the legal battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna

The legal battle between Jenner and Chyna started in 2017. Back then, Chyna sued Rob and his family for allegedly 'damaging her brand' as well as 'verbally and physically' abusing her. A few days back, Kris Jenner had claimed Chyna tried to kill Rob Kardashian. In her statement, she said, "I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head."

As per the reports of People, The Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes after the victory opened up on court's final verdict and said, "I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant." Further, he also revealed that the family is happy to hear the news. Kris Jenner who is currently at Met Gala 2022, told Variety, "I'm just happy it's over". She also revealed that the toughest part of the case was "going through it."Further she reveals that she is glad that it's finally over for her girls.

Image: AP/Instagram@kimkardashian