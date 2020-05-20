Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Best Political Movies Her Fans Must Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee. After an initial spree of commercially unsuccessful films, Kareena finally caught the attention of the public eye for her role in Anant Balani’s Chameli. Even after almost 20 years of being in the film industry, Kareena has managed to stay at the top of her game always. Take a look at some of her best political films:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s political movies

1. LOC: Kargil (2003)

LOC: Kargil was a political drama film based on the Kargil War that was fought between India and Pakistan. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Rani Mukerji, and Raveena Tandon. The film showcased the political tensions that exist between both the countries. The film was received with immense praise from critics and viewers and is reportedly one of the longest Indian films ever.

2. Omkara (2006)

Omkara was a political drama adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello. The film was co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was both a commercial and critical hit. Omkara even swept away several awards that year including three National Film Awards. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Dolly Mishra that was based on Shakespeare’s character, Desdemona in Othello.

3. Satyagraha (2013)

Satyagraha features one of the finest political performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan to date. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a journalist who is true to her principles and goes to extreme heights to reveal the truth. Even though the film failed to perform well at the box office, many critics praised it for its performances and gripping plot.



4. Singham Returns (2014)

Singham Returns was a political cop drama that revolved around the life of a cop that gets caught in a political drama involving an influential leader. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role and was directed by Rohit Shetty. Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajal Aggarwal in the sequel as the female lead. Singham Returns opened to a massive collection at the box-office and was one of the biggest hits of that year.

