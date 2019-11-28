Karen Gillan Birthday: Best Roles Of The Marvel Actor | Martha, Nebula & Others

Karen Gillan earned herself a lot of popularity in Hollywood, especially after a noteworthy role and performance in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. She has appeared in several movies, playing various roles. The actor was born November 28, 1987. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her best roles.

Here are some roles of Karen Gillan that proved her to be a stunning performer

Amy Pond

The role that made Karen Gillan a household name was Amy Pond in the British series Doctor Who. She was seen as the companion of the eleventh iteration of the Doctor. She functions as one of the Doctor's most outspoken companions. Karen brought Amy to life, and she has said before that it will always be remembered for her brilliant portrayal of her.

Liusaidh

Karen Gillian played the role of Liusaidh in The Party’s Just Beginning. A character was a woman who struggles to come to terms with her best friend’s suicide. Karen did not only act but was also the writer and director of the film. It was her debut film as a director and the only one till now.

Kaylie Russel

In the 2014 horror mystery film Oculus, Karen Gillan, played the role of Kaylie Russell. A woman who is trying to figure out, alongwith her brother, on how an evil mirror had the power to destroy her family when they were younger. While the movie did not perform well at the box office, she got a great chance to show her acting talent and received appreciation.

Martha

Karen Gillan was seen as Martha in the remake of the classic film Jumanji, called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She displays her ability to portray an unsure teenage girl in the body of a full-grown woman. Karen shines in the film with her comic timing, alongside her co-stars, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. The movie was a success at the box-office. She is said to reprise her role in the sequel of the film,Jumanji: The Next Level, which is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Nebula

One of the most iconic characters played by Karen Gillan is, Nebula, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She first appeared as Nebula in 2014 released Guardians of the Galaxy. Karen then went on to play the role for three more films till now. They are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She is unrecognized in her role as he put on prosthetics for it, which takes hours. The actor is said to reprise her role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release in 2021.

