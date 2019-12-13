'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan Reveals About The 'Endgame' Scene Which Was Improvised

Karen Gillan has recently revealed that one of the most remarkable scenes in Avengers: Endgame was improvised. In a recent interview with a reputed media house, the actor revealed that in the scene in which she plays desktop football with Tony Stark was not in the script. Avenger actor, Karen Gillian plays the role of Nebula in the billion-dollar franchise.

Karen Gillan also mentioned that she dished on playing two different Nebulas and it was difficult for her because she was not given the entire script. The 32- year old actor further went on saying that the only way to differentiate her character was by calling them good Nebula and bad Nebula. She said she had a lot of questions about time travel since she had come from a time travel background. Karen Gillan’s directors kept her on track and she was asked to do whatever scene they made her do. Later, when she actually watched the film she realised how things had turned out perfectly.

The Jumanji actor, Karen Gillan said the most difficult part of her role was the facial prosthetics. She thinks the prosthetics did not really have an effect on her. Speaking about the purple and blue prosthetics she wore in the film, she said they really got her into the character and she does not know if it was the mask that actually got her to become Nebula. She said that the prosthetics made her a bit less excitable, which she said is "naturally as a person".

Karen Gillan will be seen in the film, Jumanji: The Next Level, as Martha, a shy, smart girl who goes to the university. She will be seen along with Dwayne Jonhson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas. Jumanji: The Next level is the third installment of the Jumanji series — which narrates the story of a bunch of kids stuck inside a video game.

