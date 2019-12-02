Karen Gillan's Fiery Instagram Pictures That Are The Talk Of The Town

Karen Gillan has been a part of some great blockbuster Hollywood movies that have created history, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy series, and more. Still wondering who this beauty is? She is the unstoppable Nebula from the Marvel movie series. Karen Gillan is all set to burn the box-office yet again with her upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level.

While promoting the adventure movie, Karen pulled off some of the most stunning outfits that took the hearts of her fans. She also posted some of her pictures on her social media account, which are flawless, and netizens cannot stop drooling. Here is how Karen Gillan wooed her fans with her looks.

Karen Gillan Instagram posts

Karen adorned her ensembles impeccably in both the pictures of the post. In the first picture, she donned silver metallic pants with a white mesh top. The top was designed with embroidery and laces. The Jumanji star completed the look with nude makeup and white long heels. The second picture of the post was too gorgeous to handle. Karen appeared like a modern queen in a Tube metallic gown. The ensemble was chocolate brown with strip detailing. Her looks shined through the picture with good nude makeup.

Karen has a good taste of fashion, and no one can doubt it. She keeps charming her followers with eye-pleasing posts. In this post, Nebula pulled off a quirky attire of a black mesh tube gown. She beautifully surfaced her skin in the picture with utter confidence in her eyes.

Formals can sometimes make a person look shabby, as the attire demands class. Karen's grey plaid coat with button detailing followed with formal pants of the same design and colour is #goals for many. She wore a turtle neck T-shirt inside the coat and completed the look with simple makeup with black mascara and wine lipstick.

